Little Britain Comic Relief 2007

Not Available

This is a night of Little Britain Live with celebrity guests such as Kate Moss and Peter Kay. £3 from each DVD sale goes to Comic Relief. A live Little Britain show was made for Comic Relief at the Hammersmith Apollo on 22 November 2006, and featured many guest artists and celebrities. This version was released in March 2007 and televised as part of Comic Relief: The Big One. Guests artists included: Kate Moss, Dawn French, Russell Brand, Jonathan Ross, Dennis Waterman, Peter Kay,David Baddiel, Jeremy Edwards, Patsy Kensit ,Kate Thornton