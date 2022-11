Not Available

Keith, a white elementary school teacher, journeys to South Los Angeles to investigate the home life of his gifted student Lamont. When he meets the boy’s elderly Grandmother, they begin a polite dialogue about Lamont’s frequent absences from school, but the conversation grows increasingly hostile. Unbeknownst to Keith, there’s a special ingredient in Grandma’s sweet tea… and the teacher may be in store for learning a powerful lesson of his own.