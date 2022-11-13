Not Available

LITTLE BUDDHO is a dark ethnic comedy about Montenegrin teenager who is sent to Serbia in order to evade blood-feud caused by his father's reckless behavior. Little does he know that even greater dangers await for him. In Belgrade he will face both the avengers who went after him and this metropolis' very own nightlife and foxy ladies. And in cities like Belgrade - women and nightlife can be deadlier than a bullet. People of Montenegro are known for their specific mentality and system of values, not unlike Sicilians, Corsicans or Cretans.