Little Cheeser is a young mouse who thinks he's more grown up than he is. Mama tells him to go to bed, calling him "Mama's little man"; he doesn't want to. His devil side emerges and guides him to the cheese in the pantry, where his angel side appears to stop him. The devil leads him on to the smoking supplies, where he lights a pipe, then to a racy magazine, and then to the booze. The soused Cheeser goes looking for the cat, but when he finds it, the reality sobers him up quickly. The devil, meanwhile, has been trapped in a copy of Dante's Inferno by the angel. The angel helps Cheeser escape, and he's all too happy to go to bed and be Mama's little man.