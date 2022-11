Not Available

Santa Claus leaves the North Pole for a toy convention in Miami, but his real reason for going is a little pre-Christmas "delivery" for a good little girl. Meanwhile, back at the North Pole Mrs. Claus has to put up with Santa's horny little Chief Elf, who has invented a gizmo called a "materializer" that not only brings toys to life but also gives them an overpowering sex drive.