Directed by Nathaniel Axel, in this music video we follow MGMT´s members Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser play characters with varying dynamics that represent different aspects of the band; the first one playing a vampire haunted by beauty, while the work-driven Goldwasser wants peace and quiet. They're living in a haunted mansion, and the music video captures what happens when people get caught between the emotional poles.