Little David Presents Acion Bible Songs

Seventeen back-to-back live-action music videos for kids! Your tots can sing and dance to "Zacchaeus," "Rise and Shine," "Father Abraham," and more. On the main program, you'll find subtitles, audio versions, and split-tracks both in English and Spanish. Also enjoy these bonus features: Preview collection of 10 songs from Cedarmont's Video series (23 minutes), and production notes, where you can learn about the cast and production (30 minutes). Full song listing: "Zacchaeus," "Isn't He Wonderful," "Happy All the Time," "O Be Careful Little Eyes," "Jesus Bids Us Shine," "I'm in the Lord's Army," "If You're Happy," "Rise and Shine (Arky, Arky)," "Climb, Climb Up Sunshine Mountain," "Jesus Loves the Little Ones," "Father Abraham," "One Door and Only One," "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot," "His Banner Over Me Is Love," "This Little Light of Mine," "Behold, Behold," and "Onward Christian Soldiers."