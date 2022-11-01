Little Einsteins: Flight of the Instrument Fairies

Not Available

Hold on tight and let fun take flight, as Rocket transports you through a dazzling rainbow sky on amazing adventures! Journey to the breathtaking Arctic wilderness where a band of musical Instrument Fairies paints the sky with colorful, shimmering light. But now, the Fairies need your help! So before you can say, Up, periscope! Rocket transforms into a submarine and leads Quincy, Annie, June, Leo and YOU on a thrilling underwater quest. And there s more magic in store as you pat, clap, sing and dance your way to exciting adventures in faraway lands. Whether you re waltzing at a grand ball in Vienna or helping Rocket foil Big Jet s latest tricky plan, Flight Of The Instrument Fairies is fairytale-inspired fun that will light up your child s imagination!