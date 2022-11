Not Available

Leo, Quincy, Annie, June and Rocket travel to Russia to help save Rocket's new friend, Firebird! Firebird is a mysterious bird who sprinkles magic everywhere she flies. This magic brings beauty and music to the world. But a heartless ogre captures Firebird and locks her in a cage. It's up to the Little Einsteins and Rocket to set Firebird free and bring music back to the world.