Little Einsteins: Team Up for Adventure

Not Available

Three animated adventures from the educational children's series designed to teach young viewers art and music appreciation by integrating famous or culturally significant art works and classical music into the scenery, plot, and soundtrack of each episode. 'How We Became the Little Einsteins' tells the story of how a small rocket ship hanging from Leo's crib mobile initially inspired the group's first mission. Naturally, that mission takes the group around the world, exposing them to the music of Antonin Dvorak and the art of John Singer Sargent, and acquainting them with important musical concepts like high and low and accelerando. 'I Love to Conduct' follows a bald eagle with Leo's baton in its clutches to Washington State, exploring the art of Edward Hicks and the music of Edvard Grieg along the way as well as encountering musical terms like crescendo and diminuendo. 'Rocket Safari' takes the group to Africa where Rocket gets stuck between the rocks of a waterfall.