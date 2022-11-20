Little Einsteins: The Legend of the Golden Pyramid

Not Available

Are you hot on the trail of the coolest adventures under the sun? The sky's the limit with DISNEY'S LITTLE EINSTEINS(TM). Join Rocket, Leo, June, Quincy and Annie on a daring trek across the Egyptian desert. Their quest: to find a legendary Golden Pyramid and unlock its magical, musical secrets. Travel to the Far East for a parade of beautiful kites along the Great Wall of China. Then, head west to the City by the Bay where you'll fly -- and sing! -- higher than ever before to help a brave little toy plane rescue a green helicopter. Whether your preschooler is exploring the Forbidden City, soaring over the Golden Gate Bridge or solving the riddle of the Sphinx, THE LEGEND OF THE GOLDEN PYRAMID is the perfect passport to a world of exciting new discoveries you can experience together.~~(