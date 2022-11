Not Available

Ready for some rockin' retro refrains? Then check out one of the 1970s' most riveting groups, captured in a live performance for the popular German music-TV show "Rockpalast." Tunes included in Little Feat's 12-song set are "Fat Man in the Bathtub," "Oh Atlanta," "Skin It Back," "Cold, Cold, Cold," "Feats Don't Fail Me Now" and their humorous hit "Dixie Chicken." Also contains commentary from the sextet.