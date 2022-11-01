Little Feat - Skin It Back

Not Available

This Little Feat DVD continues our series of releases from the archives of legendary German TV series Rockpalast. Filmed at the Grugahalle in Essen in 1977, just a few days before the recording of their legendary live album "Waiting For Columbus", this DVD captures the classic seventies Little Feat line-up led by the late Lowell George at the very peak of their powers. Also featured, as a bonus is almost 30 minutes of never before seen alternative rehearsal versions including material that didn't make it into the final show. This concert program from the band Little Feet captures a live performance recorded at the Grugahalle in Essen in 1977, just before the recording of the band's seminal work, Waiting for Columbus. Some tracks featured in the performance include Oh, Atlanta, Feats Don't Fail Me Now, Dixie Chicken, and many more.