Little Forest: Summer/Autumn

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shochiku Co., Ltd.

Abandoned by her mother, young Ichiko leaves her life in the city to live off the land in Komori, a small town nestled among the mountains in rural Japan. Despite the void left by her mother’s disappearance, Ichiko comes to enjoy her independence and revels in her new-found connection with food and the elements. Visually luxuriant, this film follows Ichiko through one summer and autumn, as she learns to use and respect the time-honoured wisdom of rural folk and read the cycle of life and connectedness in the environment around her.

Cast

Takahiro MiuraYuta
Mayu MatsuokaKikko
Youichi NukumizuShigeyuki
Karen KirishimaFukuko
Ai HashimotoIchiko

