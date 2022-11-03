Not Available

A single channel video featuring the American artist Andrea Fraser as she walks around the atrium of the Guggenheim Bilbao listening to the institution’s audio guide. After an initial shot of the entrance, the video shows Fraser wearing a short green dress and high heels picking up an audio guide inside. Once she begins listening to the guide the soundtrack changes so that the viewer also hears the same male voice as the artist (and without any background noise). Shot with five hidden cameras – one on Fraser herself and four others operated by assistants moving around the atrium – Little Frank and His Carp depicts Fraser from varying angles and proximities as she initially follows the audio guide’s instructions closely, her emotions visibly changing in response to the material she hears. Told that modern art is ‘demanding, complicated, bewildering’, she appears anxious, but when the guide tells her ‘the museum tries to make you feel at home’, she immediately seems reassured and happy.