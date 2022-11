Not Available

Set in present day Brooklyn, this film is a remake of the 1953 classic, "Little Fugitive." With his father in jail and his mother working long hours at a nursing home, Lenny, age 11, is burdened with the responsibility of looking after his younger brother, Joey, age 7. Lenny plays a practical joke on his little brother. When the joke goes too far, Joey runs away to Coney Island.