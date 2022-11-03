Not Available

A parody of gangland thrillers, with children playing the parts of adults, opens with a heist. Little Geezer, a handsome and self-confident gangster, brings the loot to one of Big Shot's holes in the wall where the instructions are to divide it equally. Little Geezer takes a bigger share. Meanwhile, Big Shot is under pressure from Scarface Macaroni and his East Side gang; they're undercutting Big Shot with cheap beer. They kill one of his guys and wound Little Geezer. Meanwhile, Geezer's fallen under the spell of a siren, Greta Garbage; love leads him to want to leave gang life. But, is there any way out? Will Big Shot let him leave?