Little Ghost Grabbers

Country: Canada Language: English Release Date: 8 January 2013 (USA) Also Known As: Ghost Trap When a school project goes terribly wrong in this family friendly mystery, Cynthia Carter finds herself doing community service at mean, old Mrs. Gotham's house, rumored to be haunted. But it takes more than gossip to scare this scientist-in-training. Soon, however, Cynthia realizes that doing chores for the grumpy woman may not be her biggest problem after all. Strange happenings defy logic... and things are quickly getting worse. Enlisting the help of her two best friends and their quirky teacher, she is determined to get to the bottom of the eerie events from a purely scientific viewpoint. But while they may have it down to a science, the resident ghosts seem to have other plans.