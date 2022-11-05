1946

Little Giant

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 21st, 1946

Studio

Not Available

Lou Costello plays a country bumpkin vacuum-cleaner salesman, working for the company run by the crooked Bud Abbott. To try to keep him under his thumb, Abbott convinces Costello that he's a crackerjack salesman. This comedy is somewhat like "The Time of Their Lives," in that Abbott and Costello don't have much screen time together and there are very few vaudeville bits woven into the plot.

Cast

Lou CostelloBenny Miller
Brenda JoyceMiss Ruby Burke
Jacqueline deWitHazel Temple Morrison
George ClevelandClarence Goodring
Elena VerdugoMartha Hill
Mary GordonMa Miller

View Full Cast >

Images