2008

Little Girl Lost: The Delimar Vera Story

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 16th, 2008

Studio

Not Available

Luz Cuevas baby daughter Delimar disappeared in 1997 after their house caught fire during a party, The police reported that she was killed in the fire. However, Cuevas suspects that she was kidnapped and that the fire was staged by an outsider. Six years after the fire, Cuevas meets Valerie Valleja former wife of one of Pedro's cousins, who was also at the party. She has a six-year-old girl with her, named Aaliyah. The girl bears a resemblance to Cuevas and she suspects it is Delimar. Cuevas begins an investigation…

Cast

Judy ReyesLuz Cuevas
Ana OrtizValerie Valleja
Hector Luis BustamantePedro Vera
Marlene ForteTatita
A MartinezAngel Cruz
Jillian BrunoDelimar Vera / Aaliyah

