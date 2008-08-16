Little Girl Lost: The Delimar Vera Story

2008

Luz Cuevas baby daughter Delimar disappeared in 1997 after their house caught fire during a party, The police reported that she was killed in the fire. However, Cuevas suspects that she was kidnapped and that the fire was staged by an outsider. Six years after the fire, Cuevas meets Valerie Valleja former wife of one of Pedro's cousins, who was also at the party. She has a six-year-old girl with her, named Aaliyah. The girl bears a resemblance to Cuevas and she suspects it is Delimar. Cuevas begins an investigation…