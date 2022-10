Not Available

During a skiing event, Gobie and BeBe get into a hazardous accident with serious injuries. BeBe is one of the twin beloved pet dragons of Gobie, and the other one is Kuma. Believing in the existence of Santa, Gobie thinks he can help him save BeBe's life. Therefore, Gobie decides to set off to Santaland with Kuma. Written by Anonymous (IMDb.com)