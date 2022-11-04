Little Gravel Voice

Not Available

A little burro is beloved by all the cute woodland creatures until he opens his mouth and they hear the horrible braying. Dejected, he wanders off on a mountain trail to cry. A wolf spots him, and begins stalking but the braying, even more hideous when mixed with sobs, chases him off. The wolf spots easier prey: the same cute critters that rejected our hero earlier. He corners a baby gopher, and is closing in, when the burro arrives and brays him right into a rock and off a cliff. The creatures decide to embrace the burro and to tie his ears around his mouth to silence him.