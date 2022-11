Not Available

"Little House: The American Dream" focuses on the true life journey of Laura Ingalls Wilder, the show's beginning, Michael Landon, the casting process, building and working at exterior/interior sets, life on set, the show's end, and the effect the show had on the world. Take a joyful ride through the backstreets of "Walnut Grove" in the 70s and 80s with this all-new documentary!