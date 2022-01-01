1994

Little Indian, Big City

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 19th, 1994

Studio

Ice Films

Stephen, an international trader, tracks down his ex-wife Patricia in some Amazonian backwater. He needs her consent to a divorce so that he can marry Charlotte. Unfortunately, he discovers a son he didn’t know he had – Mimi-Siku. The young jungle boy yearns to see Paris so Stephen reluctantly agrees to take him back home with him for a few days. How will Mimi-Siku react to life in the great metropolis?

Cast

Miou-MiouPatricia
Thierry LhermitteStephen
Arielle DombasleCharlotte
TolstyPavel
Sonia VollereauxMarie
Jackie BerroyerJonavisky

View Full Cast >

Images