Craig Lew - CJ is having a bad day. After flying all the way from New York to London to be with her rock star fiance, CJ ends up alone at Pub Underground. Johnny's addiction to his adoring fans is stronger that his love for CJ. The bartender, in trying to teach her a lesson about love, tells a tale that has all the trappings of a romance novel. Is the story a message rather than a lesson? - Diane Farr, Owen Bailey, Lubov Demchuk