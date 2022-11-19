Not Available

Little Island is a short documentary about the story of a man who chose to abandon all other life and for almost 40 years live on a small greek island in the south of Crete. Through the years, he became one with the environment and managed to survive despite the many difficulties. When his stay on the island is disturbed by the tenacity of the forestry commission he is still not willing to leave the island. A person’s destiny always lies in his worst fears. And unlike all our worst fears a strong will hidden behind a life makes it always a worthwhile story to tell.