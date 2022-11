Not Available

Little John is a 2001 trilingual fantasy film written, Executive Produced and directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. Bentley Mitchum and Jyothika play the lead roles with Anupam Kher, Prakash Raj and Nassar playing supporting roles. The film released in Tamil, Hindi and English with Pravin Mani composing the music for the project. The film opened to above average reviews and did moderate business at the box office.