2002

Little John

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 4th, 2002

Studio

Not Available

The unmarried daughter of a Texas rancher gives birth to an unwanted child. She puts the child up for adoption and moves away from home. Without her knowledge, her father took the boy and raised him. Twelve years later, she is now a successful family-court judge in L.A. Over the years, she has avoided her father and knows nothing of the child. That all changes when he decides that is time she knew her own child and heads for L.A.

Cast

Gloria ReubenNatalie Britain
Ruben Santiago-HudsonSteven
Adilah BarnesAunt Etta Green
Robert Bailey Jr.L.J. Morgan
Patty DukeSylvia
Elizabeth Anne SmithSister Mary

View Full Cast >

Images