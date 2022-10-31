Not Available

Australia’s Answer to “Family Guy” But Wronger! Little Johnny jokes have been around for decades, passed down from generation to generation and from friend to friend but the origins of these jokes has been a mystery, until now… ‘Little Johnny The Movie’ celebrates the wrongest jokes ever told. It‘s a coming of age story that’s brimming with irreverent humour, larger-than-life characters, and crackling action to boot! It will remind you of the great cartoons of yesteryear — but on steroids! ‘Little Johnny The Movie’ reveals for the first time a feisty little rascal whose antics always land him in trouble with sidesplitting results giving rise to the legend, the legend of Little Johnny.