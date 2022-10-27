1977

Little Ladies of the Night

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 15th, 1977

Studio

Not Available

The sister of ex-pimp and current Los Angeles Police detective Lyle York was murdered working the streets a few years ago. Since his reform, he has teamed with Officer Russ Garfield to clear the streets of under-age girls working in prostitution. Pretty, young runaway Hailey Atkins has been turned out. Down deep she wants to go straight but has had great difficultly escaping her pimp and doesn't even have a place to go. York and Garfield go out on a limb to try and help.

Cast

Linda PurlHailey Atkins
Louis Gossett, Jr.Russ Garfield
Clifton DavisComfort
Carolyn JonesMarilyn Atkins
Paul BurkeFrank Atkins
Lana WoodMaureen

