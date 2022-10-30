Little Land

Not Available

Since the onset of the crisis in Greece, a growing number of young unemployed Athenians have moved to the countryside, hoping to change their lives for the better. The film follows 35-yearold Thodoris, as he settles on the remote island of Ikaria to live off the land. There, he discovers a society with a unique culture of autonomy and cooperation, and a people who live not only better, but longer than everyone else, making the island one of the world’s few ‘blue zones’, where inhabitants enjoy extraordinary longevity. Director Nikos Dayandas goes in search of the Ikarian secret, discovering how the islanders’ radically different lives become increasingly relevant in times of economic and social upheaval.