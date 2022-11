Not Available

The film is an unusual portrait of Slovak poet Jozef Urban who tragically died. Nevertheless, his short life was enough for his work to influence social and cultural spheres in Slovakia. First of all, however, he was a bohemian and a rebel able to see beyond his generation’s field of vision. He lived a life of an impalpable hothead floundering in loves, desires and passions. At the same time, as an author, his reasoning and views were precious and clear.