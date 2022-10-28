Not Available

Little Marines is an action/adventure/comedy film set in Little Rock, Arkansas. The film portrays a journey embarked upon by three boys across the woodlands near their home town to spend a summer vacation together camping in the wilderness. The film lacks the “traditional plot” of other films and focuses more on the life of the three boys in general. The film opens on the last day of school in Bryant, Arkansas. The audience is introduced to the three main characters leaving school and heading home to enjoy their summer vacation. They later meet up at Stevie's house and discuss the camping trip they've been planning on taking. The next morning Chris, Noah, & Stevie head out on bike to a remote campsite. Once there they construct a teepee, gather fire wood, swim, tell stories, reminisce, build a zip-line, and have a semi-dangerous encounter with a hooligan named "Snake" who temporarily terrorizes the three boys with a paintball gun.