Little Miss Christmas

2006

It s almost Christmas Even for Eloise, the Plaza s most famous six-year old. She and her friends have decided to put on a holiday show like no other! With different traditions from many cultures, it is sure to be the best show the Plaza has ever seen. Chaos abounds, at the last minute as Mr. Salamone must cancel the show. Will Eloise be able to find a way to keep the arrive for the party? The kids scramble to find a way to save their show and in the end learn the true spirit of the season is having the people you love all happy and together. There s holiday fund for everyone in this hilarious adventure starring the talented voice of Lynn Redgrave as nanny and Tim Curry as Mr. Salamone!