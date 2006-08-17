2006

Little Miss Sunshine

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 17th, 2006

Studio

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Little Miss Sunshine is a comedy about a family of six who are all having a mental breakdown at the same time. To ease their mental lows they decide to take a cross country road trip to a “Little Miss Sunshine” contest that their daughter has qualified for. An Academy Award winning comedy with memorable performances from its all actors.

Cast

Toni ColletteSheryl Hoover
Steve CarellFrank Ginsberg
Paul DanoDwayne Hoover
Abigail BreslinOlive Hoover
Alan ArkinEdwin Hoover
Bryan CranstonStan Grossman

View Full Cast >

Images