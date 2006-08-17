Little Miss Sunshine is a comedy about a family of six who are all having a mental breakdown at the same time. To ease their mental lows they decide to take a cross country road trip to a “Little Miss Sunshine” contest that their daughter has qualified for. An Academy Award winning comedy with memorable performances from its all actors.
|Toni Collette
|Sheryl Hoover
|Steve Carell
|Frank Ginsberg
|Paul Dano
|Dwayne Hoover
|Abigail Breslin
|Olive Hoover
|Alan Arkin
|Edwin Hoover
|Bryan Cranston
|Stan Grossman
