Not Available

Little Mix have established themselves as the world's biggest girl band. Following the release of their fifth studio album ‘LM5’, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall embarked on ‘LM5 The Tour’ in 2019, taking in 40 arenas across Europe. This film was recorded at the final show of the tour at London’s iconic 02 arena. Get ready for a concert that truly celebrates female empowerment on a scale you have never seen before!