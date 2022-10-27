Little Monsters

A young boy is scared of the monster under his bed. He asks his 6th grade brother to swap rooms for the night as a bet that the monster really exists. Soon the brother becomes friends with the monster and discovers a whole new world of fun and games under his bed where pulling pranks on kids and other monsters is the main attraction
|Howie Mandel
|Maurice
|Daniel Stern
|Glen Stevenson
|Margaret Whitton
|Holly Stevenson
|Rick Ducommun
|Snik
|Ben Savage
|Eric Stevenson
|Devin Ratray
|Ronnie Coleman
