Little Murders/Obits

A darkly comic musical about the mystery of death, communication of spirits, and the redemption that comes from knowing the truth. A violent father returns to Earth and wanders the streets in a child's wagon, searching for clues to the cause of his death through his daughter, a homicide detective. When the two finally collide on a downtown street late one night, they are transported to another dimension. The two communicate through dance and music, finally unraveling the cause of their separation and grief.