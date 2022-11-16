Little Necro Red

Not Available

Once upon a time, after many years without contact, Diane Hunter received a phone call from her long-lost friend Angela. Angela's daughter, Annie (aka "Little Red"), mysteriously disappeared, but the police never found her body. Now, Angela's life is being plagued by inexplicable events. While Diane and Angela begin to shed light on the mystery, a masked maniac known as "The Wolf" is on the prowl, leaving a trail of blood and carnage in his wake. The further Diane and Angela delve into madness, the deeper the doubt burrows into their minds: is Annie alive? This is the most gory, and twisted Slasher you have ever seen: this is not a fairy-tale.