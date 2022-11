Not Available

Obama Anak Menteng is a 2010 biopic drama film written and directed by Indonesian author Damien Dematra in collaboration with John de Rantau. The film is based on Dematra's novel by the same name. Both the book and the film are a fictionalized account of the childhood of Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, who lived in Indonesia from 1967 to 1971.