Zillionair playboy Terry has built a spaceship so that he can see the galaxy together with his girlfriend Ferma. Along comes a spaced-out alien who needs to find back to his planet. The trio brings along Little Orbit the Astrodog to assist in the search. On their fantastical journey they battle a phantom space-bird, asparagus monsters (with Bronx accents) that want them for lunch, and a race of space-robots on a machine planet.