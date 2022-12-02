Little Orphan Annie's A Very Animated Christmas

Not Available

Very first animated Orphan Annie--and a wonderful Christmas tale it is. Daddy Warbucks has Annie at his huge estate with Sandy, her big dog, It seems Daddy is more like Scrooge this season. He is irrated and crabby---so cranky that Annie runs off into the night with her beloved Sandy. Punjab tells Warbucks Annie is gone! and that this event is unlucky and will upset the Grand Order of things. So, Warbucks and Punjab take off searching for missing duo. An adventure begins and the rest you must find out for yourself because I don't want to give the plot away!