Not Available

Little Pancho Vanilla dreams of becoming a bullfighter, but his mother tells him that's impossible. The greatest bullfighter in Mexico, Don Jose, is coming to town; Pancho tells the local women he's better, so he goes to the amateur tryout, but he gets thrown out because he's so small. The bull quickly disposes of the other amateurs, sending one over the fence, where he catapults Pancho into the ring right on top of the bull, knocking out the bull to great acclaim from the crowd.