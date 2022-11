Not Available

The film mainly talks about the experimental primary school, Guo, the principal, who sees that most of the families are now only children, very pampered, and they are doing a "little parent" activity in the school. Many students began to be the masters of household chores, only to know how hard it was for their parents to work hard to earn their own money, and the small temper has changed a lot. This move has also been welcomed by the society and parents.