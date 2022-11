Not Available

Get an inside look at a family of little people as they struggle through issues facing typical Americans, as well as special problems that arise because of their size. Only 4 feet tall, Matt and Amy Roloff are raising their four children -- a mixture of little and average-size siblings. The Roloffs deal with the financial and emotional repercussions of Matt's lengthy layoff; Amy goes back to work; and 14-year-old son Zach faces prejudice.