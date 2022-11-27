Little Pim: At Home - German for Kids

Not Available

See Little Pim and friends play with their toys and explore the different rooms and items around the home. Children will learn more than 60 German words and phrases to use around the home! Little Pim is a fun, award-winning series designed to introduce foreign languages to toddlers and preschoolers. "At Home" features Little Pim, a lovable, animated panda who teaches German to children through a combination of animation, and live action of real kids doing everyday activities. Make sure you check out our five other German episodes from Little Pim! Little Pim is also available in other languages.