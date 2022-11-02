Little Prince

Not Available

Jon Chul (Tak Jae Hoon) is a workaholic man who has no time to his wife nor son since he's always too much concentraded in his job, until an incident turns into an accident and both, his wife and son, dies. Driven by the guilty of never paying proper attention to his wife or son and the pain forgetting about them little by lite everyday Jong Chul turns into an alchoholic man putting his job aside, ignoting life itself. However circumstances turns his life around when he meets a boy with a chronic illness, Jong Chul.is reluctant and determinated.not to care at first however he is unable to ignore the boy who was left behind by his mother and a new.found men who could handle the problems that the little boy could bring.