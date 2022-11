Not Available

Released on DVD for the very first time, this magical concert was filmed at the Summit in Huston, Texas on October 7 1981. Features the hits: It's a Long Way There, Happy Anniversary, Reminiscing, Cool Change, The Night Owls, Help Is On Its Way, Lonesome Loser and more. This superb film illustrates the indelible melodies and soaring harmonies which highlight this 75 minute concert.