Little Shaolin Monks

This acclaimed documentary follows the lives of a group of "Little Warrior Monks" who live in the famous Shaolin Temple and practice the highest form of martial arts known to man. The kids range in age from 6 to 12 years and lead lives isolated from the rest of the world. Each day their discipline included rigorous training, dedicated prayer and a vegetarian lifestyle. Other children their age admire these legendary "Shaolin Monks." This film also follows the plight of one particular "Little Monk" whose dream is to venture out of the Temple to go to Tiananmen Square to see the statue of Chairman Mao. The Shaolin Temple has been the subject of countless popular kung fu films including the classic Shaw Brothers Film " The 36 Chamber" and the "Kill Bill" films as well as featured in the work of popular hip-hop artists.