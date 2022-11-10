1986

Little Shop of Horrors

  • Horror
  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 18th, 1986

Studio

Geffen Pictures

Seymour Krelborn is a nerdy orphan working at Mushnik's, a flower shop in urban Skid Row. He harbors a crush on fellow co-worker Audrey Fulquard, and is berated by Mr. Mushnik daily. One day as Seymour is seeking a new mysterious plant, he finds a very mysterious unidentified plant which he calls Audrey II. The plant seems to have a craving for blood and soon begins to sing for his supper.

Cast

Rick MoranisSeymour Krelborn
Ellen GreeneAudrey
Vincent GardeniaMr. Mushnik
Steve MartinOrin Scrivello, DDS
Tisha Campbell-MartinChiffon
John CandyWink Wilkinson

