Little Shop of Horrors

Seymour Krelborn is a nerdy orphan working at Mushnik's, a flower shop in urban Skid Row. He harbors a crush on fellow co-worker Audrey Fulquard, and is berated by Mr. Mushnik daily. One day as Seymour is seeking a new mysterious plant, he finds a very mysterious unidentified plant which he calls Audrey II. The plant seems to have a craving for blood and soon begins to sing for his supper.
|Rick Moranis
|Seymour Krelborn
|Ellen Greene
|Audrey
|Vincent Gardenia
|Mr. Mushnik
|Steve Martin
|Orin Scrivello, DDS
|Tisha Campbell-Martin
|Chiffon
|John Candy
|Wink Wilkinson
